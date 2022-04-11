ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Man, 18, shot at during dispute with woman on Bronx street, 4 sought

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify four suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting that happened last week in the Bronx.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, an 18-year-old man was engaged in a verbal dispute with a woman in the vicinity of Lafayette Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue in Castle Hill when three unknown men arrived at the location in a white sedan.

Police said one of the suspects displayed a firearm and discharged it at the man multiple times, striking property only, officials said.

Two vehicles parked at the location were damaged as a result.

The woman then fled the location with the three men eastbound on Lafayette Avenue in the white sedan.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 16

Colin Moyston
3d ago

it's not the homeless doing the shooting, Mr .mayor,. homeless people don't have cars,. leave the homeless alone dude, go fight real crimes...lol..

Reply
5
