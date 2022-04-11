ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says we may need to consider masking indoors again

By Joe Hiti
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TWZz_0f5mnA3700

As COVID-19 cases begin to increase, with the BA.2 subvariant spreading rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared on Sunday that he is not surprised and that we may need to reassess our mitigation efforts.

Fauci gave an update on the virus and the pandemic during an interview on Sunday with ABC News' "This Week."

"[COVID-19] is not going to be eradicated, and it's not going to be eliminated," Fauci said. "So you're going to make a question and an answer for yourself, for me as an individual, for you as an individual."

Fauci shared that as COVID-19 continues to be a part of everyday life, Americans will need to know the risk levels for themselves as the virus isn't going away.

"It's going to be a person's decision about the individual risks they're going to take," Fauci said.

On top of that, the chief medical adviser to the White House said that with 21 different states reporting increases in cases, we might want to bring back mitigation methods like masking indoors.

Still, the doctor admitted that most of the country "is still in that green zone, which means that masking is not recommended in the sense of not required on indoor settings."

When it comes to large events and the threat of COVID-19 spreading, Fauci said that those putting them together need to consider the risk.

"I think the people who run functions, who run big dinners, who run functions like the White House Correspondents' ball, or thinking back, the Gridiron Dinner, are going to have to make a determination looking at the CDC guidelines and seeing where the trends are," Fauci said.

Recently some health experts have taken shots at the CDC’s guidelines and what they recommended at the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Osterholm with the University of Minnesota shared with News Talk 830 WCCO that he thinks there needs to be a “detailed review” of what the CDC has done, especially around masking.

"These cloth face coverings, these surgical masks are not effective, yet we led people to believe that, and I think we put people in harm's way," Osterholm said.

He continued saying "we spent billions of dollars in this country creating what many people thought were safer public spaces, and it was wasted money.”

Still as the virus remains prevalent Osterholm says that we need to make sure we are using high quality masks if any to protect ourselves during future surges.

When it comes to what health experts are doing to monitor the current state of COVID and those future surges, Fauci said, "we're watching it very, very carefully."

"Hopefully, we're not going to see increased severity," Fauci said.

Comments / 258

Douglas Carlson
3d ago

Hey Fouchface, I have a mask for you. It’s a plastic trash can liner, tie it real tight like and you won’t have to worry about covid

Reply(9)
146
BudoKen56
2d ago

Article after article after article on the terrible “new variant” and increasing case numbers and never a single word on hospitalization or deaths.

Reply(3)
54
Janet Rovak
2d ago

Lock this murdering son of a gun up in GITMO & throw away the keys! This is more Americans should have supported the People freedom Truckers protest, they wanted the emergency care act taken away, so they couldn’t pull this again, but no cry babies, cried about a little inconvenience & made fun of them!

Reply
42
Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Abc News#Americans
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy