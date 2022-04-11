Man dies in fiery East El Paso hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a man is dead following a fiery hit-and-run crash in East El Paso early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. on I-10 Eastbound near the Hawkins exit, where police say the drivers of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe were driving east when the driver of the Corvette lost control, striking the center median.

That’s when police say the Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into the rear of a 2004 Pontiac Vide, causing the Pontiac to lose control, slam into the center barrier, and burst into flames. The driver of the Pontiac died from injuries sustained in the crash and fire. The driver of the Pontiac has yet to be identified.

The drivers of the Corvette and Tahoe fled the scene and are unknown at this time.

Special Traffic Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identities of the drivers of the Corvette and Tahoe to contact investigators at (915) 212-4080 or Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 if you would like to remain anonymous.

This is the 20th traffic death of 2022 compared to 17 at this time in 2021.

