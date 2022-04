Jacksboro residents are coming together to rebuild their city, after the tragic tornado that touched down around two weeks ago. From hauling debris, to delivering food and water, almost everyone is chipping in. However, one local resident is using his profession to help out the first responders, who put their lives on the line, and were there for the community after a deadly tornado came through the city.

YOUNG COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO