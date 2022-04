Click here to read the full article. Almost two decades after her death, Julia Child is back in the media spotlight, the subject of a trio of projects. The Sony Pictures Classics documentary “Julia,” from the “RBG” team of Julie Cohen and Betsy West, was first out of the gate when it debuted on the fest circuit in September, followed March 16 by “The Julia Child Challenge” cooking competition on Food Network. The HBO Max scripted series “Julia” will arrive later this month, with Sarah Lancashire portraying the iconic chef. In the reality show, eight self-proclaimed disciples of Child vie for the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO