Portland, OR

Woman Dead In SW Portland Shooting In City’s 27th Homicide

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot and killed on Sunday morning in downtown Portland....

Comments / 5

Michael Richardson
3d ago

Same daily story.. homeless murdering each other every day while General apathy rues the dayThese events hardly even matter any more under the complete disaster known as Portland Oregon

Reply(1)
5
darlene
3d ago

yes the shooting was in an apartment building. low income. home forward hours until about 9:00 p.m. Sunday night but yeah the shooting occurred inside the Hamilton West apartment isn't that terrible not even safe in your own apartment your own home

Reply(1)
3
