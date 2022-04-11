ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbor School of Arts & Sciences

Black Hills Pioneer

School-wide Science Fair bring-back sensational

LEAD — Points to ponder turned into full-scale science experiments for 32 students from across the Lead-Deadwood School District, their hypotheses, means, and methods on display Thursday for all who frequented the spring Science Fair, held in gym 2 at the high school and a sensational sight to see.
LEAD, SD
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: Ann Arbor public schools now fourth best in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students receive some of the best public education in the United States, according to Niche. The financial advisory website recently released its 2022 list of “Cities with the Best Public Schools in America” with Ann Arbor coming in at No. 4.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Madeleine School

American College of Healthcare Sciences & Apothecary Shoppe

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hatley Elementary School introduces new art class

HATLEY – Hatley Elementary School was the recipient of an Art for Kids grant through the Home Depot Foundation last year, giving students another way to tap into their creative outlets. The grant totaled $2,683 and was made possible, in part, through the efforts of instructor Darla Knoll. Hatley...
HATLEY, WI
WausauPilot

High school kids battle in culinary arts competition

WAUSAU – Four students from two northern Wisconsin high schools recently faced off in the SkillsUSA Wisconsin Culinary Arts competition at Northcentral Technical College. Brezlyn Boyer, Colby High School; Eric Ford, Webster High School; Sophia Rochford, Webster High School; and Grace Wondra, Webster High School, went head-to-head demonstrating skills that ranged from organization to presentation and knowledge on everything from nutrition basics to cooking techniques. The competition was held March 11.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Glasgow School of Art in search for new chairperson

Glasgow School of Art has launched a search for a new chairperson for its board of governors to lead the institution through its “next exciting chapter”.Kristen Bennie was appointed interim chairwoman last October after Muriel Gray stepped down the previous month.The new chairperson will be appointed for an initial term of not more than four years and may be reappointed for one further consecutive period of up to four years.The world-renowned Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Mackintosh Building at the art school was extensively damaged by a blaze in June 2018 while it was undergoing a £35 million restoration following a previous...
Santa Clarita Radio

Garcia Announces High School Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday that his office is now accepting submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition. High school students across California’s 25th District, which includes Santa Clarita, are invited to participate in the annual competition, according to officials with Garcsta’s Office. Participants are set...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
New Law Could Reshape Child Dependency Cases In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A new law could reshape the way child dependency cases are handled in Washington state. It could lead to more children staying with family members without those relatives being required to adopt them. Under the current practice, the state forces relatives to adopt children when...
WASHINGTON STATE

