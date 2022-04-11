Arbor School of Arts & Sciences

WAUSAU – Four students from two northern Wisconsin high schools recently faced off in the SkillsUSA Wisconsin Culinary Arts competition at Northcentral Technical College. Brezlyn Boyer, Colby High School; Eric Ford, Webster High School; Sophia Rochford, Webster High School; and Grace Wondra, Webster High School, went head-to-head demonstrating skills that ranged from organization to presentation and knowledge on everything from nutrition basics to cooking techniques. The competition was held March 11.
