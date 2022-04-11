ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Drugs, $25K found in Mercer County traffic stop

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police found a large sum of cash and drugs during a traffic stop on March 8.

According to the criminal complaint, a Grove City Police was driving down South Center Street when they saw a black 2012 Dodge Ram truck at the intersection of West Main Street.

The officer says the truck started turning into their lane, causing them to swerve to avoid getting into an accident.

The affidavit says the officer then followed the truck. The officer said the truck was swerving in and out of lanes and was driving well below the posted speed limit.

The officer then pulled the truck over at the intersection of West Main Street and Ivan Drive.

The criminal complaint says that Thomas Petkas, 57, was driving. Jason Myers, 41, was in the passenger seat.

When asked for his name, Myers told police his name was ‘Jason Spangler’. However, when the officer asked to spell his name, Myers could not.

The complaint says Myers was searched by police. The officer found a pill bottle containing “dope”. The bottle contained a cut credit card and five stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

The officer also searched Petkas and conducted a field sobriety test. Petkas was carrying a large amount of cash.

Officers said when they were able to search the truck, they found 35 stamp bags wrapped in rubber bands and packaged for sale, a container of crystal meth and a total of $25,890.

The cash was individually packaged in increments of $2,000 according to the affidavit.

Both men were arrested for charges drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to deliver.

Petkas also received DUI and various traffic violations.

Police say Petkas denied any knowledge of illegal substances in the car. He did take ownership of the cash. Petkas told police it was for “a big job” he was doing.

A Mercer County Jail Officer searched Petkas again when arriving to the jail. The complaint states he was found with two additional stamp bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Myers was also searched again when brought to the jail. Police say Merys had a cut plastic straw in his pocket.

When asked by police about the drugs in the truck, Myers said all the drugs were his.

Charges were held in preliminary court last month. Myers is due back for his arraignment on May 24.

Petkas is awaiting his preliminary trial on April 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

