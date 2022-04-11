ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

$15,000 raised during Tours de Paws for Spartanburg Humane Society

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKis9_0f5mmEge00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – During the 20th Annual Tour de Paws, cyclists raised $15,000 for nearly 500 animals at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

According to the Spartanburg Humane Society, over 100 cyclists from all over the south came to the Downtown Campus of Spartanburg Community College Saturday morning to begin the ride.

This year the cyclists were given three rides to choose from:

  • The first ride was a family 8-mile ride through downtown Spartanburg and out to Duncan Park, which totaled to 8 miles.
  • The second ride was the 33-mile ride that took the cyclist to the Pacolet hill and beyond.
  • The third ride was a 64-mile ride that did offer the chance to stop at 32+ miles and enjoy a Sunny’s Donut in Gaffney before returning back to Spartanburg.

“Every year these wonderful riders find a way to top their previous year’s ride in raising money for the animals. [They] all came together to make this a successful venture to help thousands and thousands of animals in our care,” offered Angel Cox, CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Humane Society fundraiser Dueling Pianos sold out

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After a two year hiatus from COVID Jefferson County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back! Dueling Pianos is Friday and tickets are SOLD OUT! This event creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere. It includes comedy, sing-a-long, and hilariously interactive professional entertainment. What makes this event even more special is all money raised […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Pets & Animals
Spartanburg, SC
Society
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Pacolet, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Charity#Tours De Paws#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Tip leads to largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history, officers said. According to the police department, they arrested Jonathan Maurice Logan, Jr. Thursday afternoon and seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl which equates to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the drug. Officers […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Women arrested after deputies discover methamphetamine during traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering drugs during a Thursday traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested 43-year-old Valerie McClendon after finding 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle. McClendon was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Limited details are available at this time.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in hit-and-run arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in Asheville Wednesday. Dominique Tirrell Degree, 35, was wanted in a recent hit-and-run vehicle collision. According to officers, Degree was found near the Ledgewood Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Officers seized a stolen gun, 4.93 grams of crack cocaine and $612. Degree was transported to the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy