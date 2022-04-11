$15,000 raised during Tours de Paws for Spartanburg Humane Society

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – During the 20th Annual Tour de Paws, cyclists raised $15,000 for nearly 500 animals at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

According to the Spartanburg Humane Society, over 100 cyclists from all over the south came to the Downtown Campus of Spartanburg Community College Saturday morning to begin the ride.

This year the cyclists were given three rides to choose from:

The first ride was a family 8-mile ride through downtown Spartanburg and out to Duncan Park, which totaled to 8 miles.

The second ride was the 33-mile ride that took the cyclist to the Pacolet hill and beyond.

The third ride was a 64-mile ride that did offer the chance to stop at 32+ miles and enjoy a Sunny’s Donut in Gaffney before returning back to Spartanburg.

“Every year these wonderful riders find a way to top their previous year’s ride in raising money for the animals. [They] all came together to make this a successful venture to help thousands and thousands of animals in our care,” offered Angel Cox, CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society.

