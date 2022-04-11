ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University Hospital Nurses Declare Strike

By BreAnna Holmes
 3 days ago

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

The Mecca is in hot water again. Nurses at Howard University Hospital are currently on strike. https://twitter.com/DCLabor/status/1513484415716007936?s=20&t=0U8rCXbSYmBLnAQwgrBBCQ

The nurses are members of the D.C. Nurses Association and they are demanding a “fair contract and safe staffing to protect patients.” According to a news release from the D.C. Nurses Association, nurses have experienced cuts to shifts which “will reduce nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers’ compensation and negatively affect retention at the hospital.” The union notes that healthcare professionals have already been struggling with understaffing over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://twitter.com/JasperJSmith_/status/1513532397014466561?s=20&t=0U8rCXbSYmBLnAQwgrBBCQ This comes only a few weeks after Howard University Faculty went on strike for similar circumstances. The Nurses Association says the strike will last 24 hours. source: wusa9

