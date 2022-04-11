Howard University Hospital Nurses Declare Strike

Howard University faculty member Anthony Jackson lives in Woodbridge, Virginia — 25 miles away from where he works. He earns just above the average salary for non-tenured, full-time lecturers, which his union says is roughly $50,000 per year. He says he knows colleagues who earn below that and live as far as Philadelphia, where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $723 less.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO