You can add Yugoslavian-born artist Marina Abramović to the list of Ukraine supporters who are actually doing something to help. The 75-year-old performer has partnered with Artsy and the Sean Kelly Gallery in Chelsea to re-stage her iconic work "The Artist is Present," which took over the Museum of Modern Art in 2010 for three months, as a fundraiser that will benefit Direct Relief, a nonprofit working with Ukraine's Ministry of Health to provide those devastated by the war with short- and long-term assistance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO