It’s been two years since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of many businesses near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the state-mandated restrictions are long gone, the effects of the disruption linger. The beginning was pocked with the uncertainty of intermittent closures, limited hours of operation and social-distancing requirements that effectively limited the […] The post Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO