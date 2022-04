TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to reports, Alabama basketball forward James Rojas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Rojas was honored at the Crimson Tide's Senior Day last season and was not expected to return for his fifth season of eligibility. It now appears that Rojas will attempt to play one more year of college basketball, albeit with another program.

