Karen Bass and Rick Caruso in dead heat, L.A. mayoral poll finds

Nicole Baker has been bringing compelling news stories to Baltimore for almost four years on WJZ. So when she announced she is leaving the station, Baltimore residents were naturally dejected. They had several queries about why Nicole Baker is leaving WJZ and where she is going next. The journalist has answered most of the queries, and fortunately, Baltimore has a few more days of Nicole Baker on WJZ before they bid farewell to this amazing anchor.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO