It looks like the DJI Mini 3 could be officially announced in just a couple of weeks, following leaked images and video of the device. The popular series of drones started with the DJI Mavic Mini (opens in new tab) and now includes the DJI Mini 2 (opens in new tab) and the DJI Mini SE (opens in new tab). Not only are they some of the best DJI drones (opens in new tab) but they also take the top three spots in our best drones for beginners (opens in new tab) guide so we can expect the DJI Mini 3 is going to be just as impressive.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO