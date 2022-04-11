ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

One dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Bill Shannon
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9NIy_0f5mkgHI00

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pa. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

ALSO ON WJBF: Federal agents involved in deadly shooting in Aiken, SLED investigating

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

SLED arrested a man and his three sons for shooting at, injuring passengers in a truck

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and his three sons have been charged with attempted murder after opening fire on a truck and injuring passengers in Walterboro earlier this month. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested 56-year-old Melvin Lemack and his children, 25-year-old Louis, 19-year-old Zakery, and 17-year-old Ellison […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

One dead after chase, crash in Florence County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date the incident happened after. The sheriff’s office initially gave the wrong date. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night following a chase in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Croydon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police on scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the crash has claimed the life of motorcycle rider Willie Lindsey. Bryan said Lindsey, 56, was pronounced dead […]
COLUMBUS, GA
KMPH.com

One dead following crash in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Merced on Monday. According to Madera CHP, a 24-year-old man, who is yet to be identified was driving a Toyota Tacoma going southbound on Highway 41, north of Road 406 when he made an unsafe turn. This, resulted in him going off the roadway and hitting an embankment that made the truck overturn on its side and twist clockwise onto the northbound lane.
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Motorcycle Crash#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Wtaj#Sled#Bristol Borough Police
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
WCIA

Troopers: One man dead after crash on I-55

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a man is dead after a crash Thursday morning on I-55 near Bloomington. At around 9 a.m., a car hit the back of a semi-truck as it was slowing down, according to a news release from troopers. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal crash in east Columbus where one person died early Friday morning. Police say that at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, a driver in a 2022 Honda CRV was driving south on Barnett Rd. and approaching E. Mound St. The car crossed the center line, drove off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman charged in deadly crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, pedestrian

The woman whom police said hit two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian is now facing a list of charges, including third-degree murder. Jayana Webb, 21, faces 18 charges including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence, KYW reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Ithaca Voice

One person dead after car crash in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning crash on Saturday in the Town of Newfield that killed one person. According to a press release issued Monday by Sheriff Derek Osborne, the crash took place around 1:18 a.m. the morning of March 19, though the circumstances around the crash are a bit murky and police say the investigation is ongoing, so more details may come to light in the near future.
NEWFIELD, NY
WSLS

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in Lynchburg Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Lynchburg police responded to the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Accident with injuries on Windsor Spring Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the 4400 Block of Windsor Spring Rd. A vehicle was broken down in the right lane and was hit by a vehicle approaching from behind. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJLA

One dead, another injured after two-car crash in Brandywine, Md.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a two-car fatal crash in which one person died and another was injured Tuesday evening in Prince George's County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Branch Avenue at Moores Road in Brandywine, Maryland shortly after 8:25 p.m.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Woodford County

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Saturday. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:38 p.m. on Route 116 near Hickory Point Road. Currently, there is no information on how many others were involved or...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy