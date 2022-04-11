50+ Nikon Z lenses by 2025! This and more, in Nikon’s vision of the future

The D7500 is a real celebration of affordability and high-quality features that, for now, keep up with crop sensor mirrorless bodies without a hitch. The D7500 is Nikon’s second-best DX body DSLR packed with the professional quality components seen in the flagship DX camera, the D500. The D7500 is one of the best DX bodies they’ve ever made with it likely to be one of the last DX DSLRs produced as everything slowly turns mirrorless. In size and stature, it sits between the smallest entry-level crop sensor bodies such as the D3500, and the entry-level full-frame bodies like the D780 with the D7500 weighing in at 1 lb 9.4 oz with dimensions of 5.4 x 4.1 x 2.9-in. The fact it shoots only 20.9 megapixel stills is its only drawback, otherwise backed up by a beefy 4K UHD 30 frames per second video capture and time-lapses of the same resolution, too. It has only one SD card slot, but it’s compatible with SD, SDHC, and SDXC UHS-I compliant cards.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO