Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday night:. The Oilers are a good hockey team. In all likelihood, they'll end up as the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division and will host the first two games of a playoff series against either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO