ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Haaland undecided on City or Real Madrid move

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has not...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund
Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: Chelsea eliminated by Real Madrid after extra time

What a night. Two dramatic ties, one of them an absolute classic. Chelsea, the reigning champions, are out and we know two of our four Champions League semi-finalists. But who will join La Liga duo Real Madrid and Villarreal? Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will battle it out to face Real, with Liverpool and Benfica both eyeing a showdown with the Yellow Submarine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA
The Independent

Atletico Madrid suffer LaLiga title setback with defeat at Mallorca

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock LaLiga defeat by struggling Mallorca while city rivals Real cruised 12 points clear at the top of the table.Diego Simeone rested a number of key players for his side’s trip to the Son Moix ahead of their bid to erase a first-leg deficit in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.But he was left stunned as Vedat Muriqi’s 71st-minute penalty proved enough for the hosts to end a run of seven straight defeats and hand Atletico their first loss after six straight domestic wins.Ahead of their own clash with Chelsea, Real Madrid...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Karim Benzema blocks Chelsea’s path to Champions League comeback against Real Madrid

Already, the Chelsea squad are talking about how they can do it, how it’s been done before. Recent Champions League seasons have, after all, had far bigger comebacks than that required by Thomas Tuchel’s side to overturn a 3-1 deficit at Real Madrid. He has been pointing to the lessons of some of them in his preparations, where the players have been revved up.In that regard, Tuchel’s stark words on Wednesday that the tie was not alive have served their purpose. The squad have been riled.They immediately responded with one of their most ravenous displays of the season, a 6-0...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United: What soon-to-be appointed Man Utd boss brings from Ajax to Premier League

Erik ten Hag of Ajax has reached a verbal agreement to become the next manager of Manchester United, according to the Athletic on Tuesday. One of the worst-kept secrets to come out of the international break has finally put the Manchester United managerial search to bed. Ralf Rangnick was hired on a six-month contract as manager which came with a two-year consultation role ahead of the new season. At the time, it wouldn't have been farfetched to imagine a scenario where he would be recommended to stay put as manager, but disappointing results led the club to look elsewhere, and a deal for ten Hag is now in final stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy