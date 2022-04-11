Transfer news: Haaland undecided on City or Real Madrid move

Already, the Chelsea squad are talking about how they can do it, how it’s been done before. Recent Champions League seasons have, after all, had far bigger comebacks than that required by Thomas Tuchel’s side to overturn a 3-1 deficit at Real Madrid. He has been pointing to the lessons of some of them in his preparations, where the players have been revved up.In that regard, Tuchel’s stark words on Wednesday that the tie was not alive have served their purpose. The squad have been riled.They immediately responded with one of their most ravenous displays of the season, a 6-0...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO