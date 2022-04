Self-portraits of migrants waiting to cross the Mexico/US border take the crown at Sony World Photography Awards. The overall winner of the Sony World Photo Awards is perhaps one of the most radical yet, since Adam Ferguson didn’t actually take the photos. Instead, the Australian photographer stepped back from the camera, allowing his subjects to be the agents of their own portraits, and in doing so created a series of images that truly speak of the people who appear in them.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO