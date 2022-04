NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, two individuals assaulted and stole property from two victims in the 1600-block of Rosewick Avenue in Rosedale (21237). The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, an individual entered a home in … Continue reading "Robbery reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Parkville" The post Robbery reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.

ROSEDALE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO