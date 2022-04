By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – A warming ridge of high pressure is moving into Colorado. We will have spring-like temperatures to welcome spring on Sunday. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the metro area. We will see significant melting of the snow and ice from the storm earlier this week. (credit: CBS) Sunday daytime high temperatures will be in the low 60s. By Sunday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and breezy conditions ahead of our next storm system. Snow will return to the mountains on Sunday afternoon. In the Denver metro area, it’s...

