Four weekend shootings, two students dead in Richmond metro area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In just two days, four teenagers were shot in the Richmond area as Central Virginia continues to grapple with gun violence.

Homicides with guns, in Richmond alone, are up 20% compared to the same time frame in 2021 , which was the worst year in 15 years.

Out of the four teenagers shot, two died as a result of their injuries.

Communities are shaken by the tragedy of losing friends and family members at such a young age.

Saturday, 12:13 a.m.

Henrico Police have not confirmed the identity of the slain teen, but Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson tells 8News that the victim was 16-year-old Jahiem Dickerson.

On April 9, Dickerson was shot and killed on the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive. He was a basketball player a Highland Springs High School, where the team recently won a state championship .

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting. Responders arrived to find the boy shot outside. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Please keep the Highland Springs community in your thoughts following the untimely loss of a Springer student,” an Instagram post from Henrico County Public Schools read.

His vigil is Monday at 6 p.m. at Highland Springs High School.

Sunday, 2:24 a.m.

The shooting victim was a 17-year-old student at George Wythe High School, according to a Richmond City Council member.

On April 10, police were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. Police arrived on scene and entered a building to find a teenage female victim inside, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released by police.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Another teenager was shot on April 10. Henrico Police responded to a call for a shooting on the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a juvenile male with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.









Sunday, 4:37 p.m.

On April 10, police responded to the 00 block of E. Broad Street for the report of a shooting. Officers on scene found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

8News reporter Olivia Jaquith contributed to this report.

