ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Flo Rida added to State Fair of West Virginia lineup

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYIZx_0f5mhZ5I00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia has added yet another exciting act to their growing concert series this year.

The State Fair made a Facebook post earlier today announcing the addition of popular artist Flo Rida to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

Tickets for the fair will go on sale Thursday, April 14th, 2022, at 10 AM, and will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM or Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County man killed in North Carolina accident

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man was killed in an accident in North Carolina earlier this week. At 1:45 AM on April 5, 2022, Jeff Vickers of Skin Fork in Wyoming County lost his life after an accident on Route 52 in Surry County, North Carolina.  According to North Carolina State Troopers Vickers’ […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: One arrested in connection to McDowell County Shooting

UPDATE: 4/10/22 6:50 P.M. — Cody Hager is charged with Attempted Murder, four counts of Wanton Endangerment, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and Malicious Wounding. According to McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy, multiple departments assisted in the investigation including the Gilbert Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Fair#Etix
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Atlantic

Have Americans Been Mercilessly Squashing a Creepy Bug for Nothing?

Squashing spotted lanternflies isn’t always easy. Maybe that’s obvious. Maybe you’ve tried it, after encountering kill-on-sight orders. The dotted, mothlike bugs tend to hop, after all, sometimes narrowly escaping the (almost) perfectly timed thud of a sneaker. So when you get one, you celebrate. “See ’em? SQUISH...
ANIMALS
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy