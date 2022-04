Alex Ashworth, Gavan Ring, Felicity Buckland, Keri Fuge Deliver Heaven on Earth. Hoping to reinvigorate waning public interest in Italian opera’s extravagance and pretentious filigree, Händel was of no mind to delay conceiving a new orientation for his musical talents. Thus, despite staying firmly committed to his Italian proclivity, he began creating English oratorios on the side to supplement lost income, and after a series of tries with both English and Italian, in 1741, he reluctantly caved and bequeathed himself to the English craze and abandoned Italian opera.

RELIGION ・ 2 HOURS AGO