ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Man Wanted in Nashville Shooting Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashville was arrested while trying to flee the country on a flight out of Fort Lauderdale Sunday, authorities said. Brandon Swaby, 20, was arrested by U.S....

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nashville Police#Jamaican#Bna#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida. Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its […] The article POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigates after 2 women found shot dead in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in North Lauderdale. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, just after 9 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they found two women who had been shot at a townhouse complex. “On scene, emergency crews...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent urine, ‘flies landing on green scallions’ force three South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

A dead rodent near the water heater and 118 live flies infesting the kitchen and bar areas convinced state inspectors to shut down a trio of South Florida restaurants last week. The eateries sent to the time-out corner were Nature’s Way Cafe in Lake Worth, Kay Rico Coffee in Hollywood and Nikos Greek Kouzina in Tequesta. The South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights restaurant inspections in ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy