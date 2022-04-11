Everton set up in familiar fashion on Saturday. Fans gathered at Goodison Park for this late kickoff could have expected a similar performance to the one that dismantled crystal palace two weeks ago. After all, despite opponents Leicester City showing signs of improvement recently, course-correcting to a degree, following a terrible opening to the campaign, they had not looked particularly formidable, even so. It is fair to say that we did not see what we’d anticipated. The side started aggressively enough, pressing high up the pitch and even forcing an error in possession by Leicester in the first five minutes, leading to a great chance for Alex Iwobi to put the Blues in the lead, which was unfortunately not taken; goal-scoring, however is not really the Nigerian’s forte. He is, though Everton’s only real creative hub and therein lies the problem, or at least one of them.

2 DAYS AGO