Tuesday November 8th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction
Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
Fan Letters: How do these young players get experience?
You kindly printed a posting from me a few weeks back after the defeat by Burnley in which I stated I believed Tony Mowbray to be tactically inept in that game. It gives me no pleasure at all to reiterate that message after the latest toothless showing against Cardiff. We...
Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea
Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City. Also, Ortega was sensational and...
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall impresses again in second senior appearance
Lewis Hall, remember the name, we said back in January, when the then 17-year-old Academy product made his senior debut, becoming our youngest player ever in the FA Cup and the ninth youngest ever to play for the club all told. Ten months later, the now 18-year-old Hall has only...
Klopp on Kelleher: “He’s Absolutely Exceptional”
He did it again. Liverpool FC’s backup goalkeeper produced some heroics again in the Carabao Cup to get the Reds into the next round. After a 0-0 draw, a penalty shootout was needed to determine the winner. Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (who was quite clearly off his line) saved the opening spot-kick from Stefan Bajcetic. Kelleher then made three stops against Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and Lewis Dobbin. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott converted to help push the Reds onto the fourth round of the League Cup.
On This Day (10 Nov 2013) Bardsley and Brown back with a bang as Sunderland beat Manchester City
For a while there, we seemed to hold a bit of a spell over Manchester City whenever we played them at home, and on this day back in 2013 the Citizens came unstuck – making it four defeats in a row at the Stadium of Light. Under the stewardship...
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu named to Wales squad for 2022 World Cup
Ethan Ampadu has established himself as a first-team regular for manager (and former Chelsea assistant) Luca Gotti at Spezia, . While Spezia don’t look like rising above a season-long relegation fight in the Serie A anytime soon — they are currently in 17th, one place and three points above the drop zone — at least Ampadu’s getting plenty of minutes. The 22-year-old has started their last ten games on the bounce, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Udinese, and has played mostly at center back, the position that Chelsea specifically asked for.
Graham Potter thinks Chelsea ‘looked like a good team’ in ‘pleasing performance’ against Manchester City
Graham Potter was hoping to use Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Manchester City to “learn more about the squad” and hopefully see some improvement from some of the recent games we’ve been subjected to, like the defeat against Arsenal or the defeat against Brighton. So, mission...
Carabao Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 Newport County
Leicester City overcame a stubborn Newport County side by a score of 3-0 at the King Power, ensuring their progress in the Carabao Cup. James Justin gave the Foxes the edge at the break with a brilliant, curling effort off the inside of the far post. Jamie Vardy bagged a brace in the second period, scoring two vintage Jamie Vardy goals. Unfortunately, Justin took a boot to the knee and had to be stretchered off the pitch, marring an otherwise-delightful performance.
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham: Spurs bounced from EFL Cup by 10-man Forest
Hey, remember last year when Tottenham Hotspur made it all the way to the finals of the EFL Cup? Spoiler alert: they didn’t do that this season. In their third round matchup played at the City Ground, Forest got second half goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard; Tottenham looked pretty toothless for much of the match.
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Three Takeaways | Crashing Down to Earth
Everton set up in familiar fashion on Saturday. Fans gathered at Goodison Park for this late kickoff could have expected a similar performance to the one that dismantled crystal palace two weeks ago. After all, despite opponents Leicester City showing signs of improvement recently, course-correcting to a degree, following a terrible opening to the campaign, they had not looked particularly formidable, even so. It is fair to say that we did not see what we’d anticipated. The side started aggressively enough, pressing high up the pitch and even forcing an error in possession by Leicester in the first five minutes, leading to a great chance for Alex Iwobi to put the Blues in the lead, which was unfortunately not taken; goal-scoring, however is not really the Nigerian’s forte. He is, though Everton’s only real creative hub and therein lies the problem, or at least one of them.
Sunderland’s new way of operating is not radical or frightening - it’s commonplace
Let me start this article with a question. How many clubs in world football are what you might describe as ‘apex predators’?. I’m talking about teams that can seemingly sign players at will whilst retaining their own superstars and being able to fend off the advances of any suitors with ease.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 3-2 Penalty Shootout Win over Derby
We love a penalty shootout out, don’t we. Liverpool move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after winning their third shootout in just over eight months, this time turning over League One’s Derby County 3-2 after a scoreless draw in regulation time. The customary Kelleher heroics took place, of course, but there was much more to say about a match that on paper may look like not much.
Champions League group stage ashes: The expected and unexpected
The UEFA Champions League group stage came to a close last Wednesday, and what a fast one it was. Having begun the first full week of September, we had CL galore as the clubs played their 6 matches over a 9 week span due to the upcoming World Cup, when this stage usually takes a full extra month to play out.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Rotation, rotation, rotation and Omari Hutchinson!
Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.
League Cup 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Derby County
From perennial favorites to challenge for promotion to the Premier League to fighting it out in League One, it's been a rapid and unexpected fall from grace for Derby County with financial mismanagement leaving them an entire league bellow where they might reasonably have expected to be. A League Cup tie against Liverpool and a visit to Anfield, though, offers the seven place Rams a shot at a little upset glory against what's likely to be a heavily changed Liverpool side.
Bruno Guimarães named to World Cup squad for Brazil
For the first time in his footballing career, Bruno Guimarães will be heading to the World Cup. Bruno joins 11 other Premier League players who also will be traveling to Qatar under head coach Tite. The full list includes some notable snubs like Arsenal’s Gabriel at CB--who did not...
