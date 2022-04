Every powerful man has a stronger, wiser, and more capable woman — either mother, wife, sister, daughter, or even mistresses — behind him. Mistresses, even among the Royals, was not unheard of. Most wives were comfortable with their husbands having multiple mistresses as long as they knew their limits. However, sometimes mistresses not only crossed their limits and interfered in family matters but also poked their noses in governmental affairs. Let’s look at some of such historic mistresses who had firm control over the rulers.

24 DAYS AGO