Savannah, GA

Six Georgia men indicted for illegal firearm possession and drugs

By Simone Gibson
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WRBL ) – According to a news release, six Georgia defendants face multiple federal charges, including drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms, after separate indictments from a grand jury in south Georgia.

The indicted cases are being investigated through Project Safe Neighborhoods’ collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm explosives, the FBI, and the DEA.

“It is a priority of our office to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to target those whose illegal possession of firearms threatens the safety of our communities,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We won’t tolerate violent criminal activity in the Southern District.”

Over 750 defendants were federally charged in south Georgia for illegal firearm use within the past four years. The most common charge among defendants is possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

The following defendants are included in indictments from the April 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury.

  • Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, from Willacoochee, Georgia, is charged with Distribution of Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

  • Rashejon B. Curry, 28, from Savannah, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

  • Nequan O’Neal Roberson, 22, from Augusta, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

  • Charles Barnes, 50, from Savannah, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

  • Kareem M. Harris, 38, from Savannah, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

  • James Hoffman, 37, from Savannah, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
