General Hospital Preview: The Case Against Trina Is About to Go From Bad to Worse When Jordan Uncovers the Smoking Gun

By Dustin Cushman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a week full of drama and conflict in Port Charles. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of April 11 – 15, fights are breaking out left and right. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. At Charlie’s, Brando and Sonny...

General Hospital’s [Spoiler] May Finally Do What Neither Carly Nor Michael Could: Break Up Sonny and Nina!

Here’s a question for you: Is General Hospital‘s Sonny with Nina because he truly loves her or because, well, she’s his consolation relationship? We certainly know how Michael feels about it. He made it clear as day that he feels his father is choosing Nina over everyone else. Heck, after that, we even thought that just maybe Sonny would be the one to end things with Nina.
Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
Trina
The Nelle and Willow Twist Was No Surprise to Most General Hospital Viewers — But Esme Not Being Pregnant Was a Huge Relief

General Hospital continued to advance stories that require the viewers to suspend common sense and not ask questions, but questioning their shows is what soap fans do best! Liz’s story has become maddening, the twin twist still has aspects that don’t add up, but fortunately, we got a mostly sex-tape-free week. Let’s dive into what went down in Port Charles.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: What’s Wrong With Willow?

Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and things are getting ready to explode! Finn makes a move, Alexis warns Carly, Sonny lashes out at Michael, and TJ finds Willow unconscious. What’s really going on here?. Curtis and Portia are still enjoying their happiness, as are TJ...
Bold & Beautiful’s Hope Goes Ballistic After Liam’s Latest — and Biggest? — Screw-Up: ‘This Is a Nightmare!’

Tested again! It’s Logan vs. Spencer when this married couple square off over his latest blunder… who will prevail?!?. In a new promo, Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton bring the big drama as their Bold & Beautiful characters face off in Brooke’s living room over yet another difference of opinion. The question is, “Who will prevail?”
'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Gets Lily/Cane Fans Excited With Two Simple Words

Things could not be going better for The Young and the Restless‘ Billy and Lily. Somehow, they’ve managed to figure out a way to mix business and pleasure, something many real-life couples struggle with on a daily basis. Although they’ve hit a few tough spots in the past, those rough seas appear to be behind them with nothing but smooth sailing ahead.
What Happened to Taylor on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Taylor Hayes hasn’t been on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL in a while so it’s understandable if viewers might need a little refresher on the character’s epic history on the soap. The beautiful psychiatrist was introduced to B&B back in June 1990 when Hunter Tylo joined the cast. She played the role until 2002 when the character was killed off. After a brief return as a ghost, Taylor reprised the role permanently in 2004 (in a shocking return from the dead the soap went out of their way to keep secret), making her last appearances in 2014. But she made another surprise return (though not from the dead this time) in April 2018 and continued stirring up drama for about a year before leaving the canvas again. In October 2021, it was announced that the role was being recast with Krista Allen.
Whoops. How Victor’s Latest Move Will Send Victoria Back Onto Team Ashland — Plus, the Biggest Holes in Diane’s Story

There’s lots to unpack for this week of Young & Restless, so let’s get right to it. Wow, Victoria asks her father to trust her, and his response was to appoint Adam as temporary CEO of Newman? Loved the reactions in the room, but yikes. Even if Victor intended this move as keeping up appearances in tandem with his daughter’s plan, it’s bound to give her niggling doubts. And that’s all it might take — along with her feelings for her husband, his persuasiveness, and a little Tuscan romantic magic — to put her back on Team Ashland.
Young & Restless’ Phyllis Is About to Get Burned When a ‘Buried’ Rivalry Shockingly Reignites — Plus, Hotter Than a Pool House on Fire, It’s the Best of Michelle Stafford’s Red-Carpet Fashions

It’s a case of “be careful what you wish for” when Red discovers who’s behind the mystery texts. Much ballyhoo has been made of the impact Diane Jenkins back-from-the-dead return will have on her ex-husband Jack and her son Kyle, whose return has been confirmed. Young & Restless suspects and suspect-adjacent characters who went through the wringer during her murder investigation will also be stunned to hear the startling news that — ding, dong, the witch is not dead. But the ramifications will also be huge for Phyllis now that her one-time arch-nemesis has been shown to be alive and kicking.
