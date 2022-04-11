Maryland woman charged with murder after police find dead body in north Alabama home

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Maryland has been charged with murder after police found a dead body inside a home in Athens over the weekend.

Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was found in the backyard of a home in the 14000 block of Maiden Court in Athens Saturday after law enforcement had received a call about a burglary in progress, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Rogers was acting suspiciously and “attempted to lead the deputies away from the home.” When they attempted to detain her, Rogers began to fight back. Deputies successfully arrested her.

Searching the home, deputies discovered the body of a 58-year-old woman.

Rogers has been charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. As of Monday, no bond had been set.

“I am very thankful for the dedication and determination of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators who worked diligently throughout the day to quickly bring closure to this case,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragic crime.”

The victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified. The cause of death is pending autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday.

