Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

By Bryan Rolli
Ultimate Classic Rock
 3 days ago
The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off"...

