Ohio State

SEE IT: 'B1DNSUX' and 'JAN 6 DC' plates catch eyes on Ohio roads

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

Ohio d rivers are in the spotlight after a pair of state-approved license plates carrying politically charged messages were seen on state roads.

The license plates, which read " B1DNSUX " and " JAN 6 DC ," appear to have been approved by censors at Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles, but that does not mean all residents of the Buckeye State appreciate their sentiments.


"I was shocked to see an Ohio vanity license tag clearly supporting the January 6th insurrection, a shameful event that has resulted in many participants being charged with crimes — misdemeanors and felonies — including charges of seditious conspiracy against the United States Government," Patricia Ritchie, who photographed the "JAN 6 DC" plate, said in an email statement to NBC4.

"How this could be approved by the Ohio BMV is beyond me. I was also disturbed that anyone would drive around blatantly showing such disrespect for the rule of law, but I guess that’s where we live now."


The driver who saw and photographed the "B1DNSUX" plate said he was confused when he saw the customized job.

"I would like to know if the BMV still reviews vanity plate requests for inappropriate content?" he asked. The photographer, originally from Delaware, further detailed his own experiences with the license plate review committee.

"The committee was so hard-nosed about everything," he said. "Do they even have that committee anymore?"

Edison
3d ago

lol biden does suck. And those that disagree please enlighten me on his many accomplishments.

