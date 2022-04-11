80s bands to perform at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Great White and Quiet Riot will perform at the Kansas State Fair.

Great White has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide with hits such as “Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” and Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.”

Quiet Riot is known for hits such as “Cum on Feel the Noize” and “Bang Your Head” and has sold over 15 million records worldwide.

Great White (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

Quiet Riot (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

Tickets are $30-$40. The show will be Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

