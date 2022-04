A proposed senior living community on Turkey Creek Road that was rejected by the Coweta County Board of Commissioners last year is back. Last April, the commissioners voted 4 to 1 to deny an application by Freedom Land Holdings to rezone 105 acres along Turkey Creek Road to the county's RRCC – Residential Retirement Care Community district – for a development with 247 single-family homes. The RRCC allows significantly higher density than any of the county's other residential zoning districts, but the homes are restricted to those 55 and older.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO