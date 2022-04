Gilbert Burns is fired up after his UFC 273 defeat, and following the war he had with Khamzat Chimaev can you blame him?. Burns shared the Octagon with Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. Depending on who you asked going into the fight, it was either going to be one-way traffic for Chimaev, or Burns was going to be too big of a test.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO