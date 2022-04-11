Westerville 4-month-old reportedly injured by father passes away

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of severely injuring his 10-month-old son in 2021. Michael Chatman will be sentenced for aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury of a child under 14 years old. The verdict came after a two-day trial. Officers were called to...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
A Rhode Island congressional candidate has been arrested on a menacing charge after a driver reported being followed for scores of miles in Ohio. A spokesperson at the Miami County sheriff’s office said deputies stopped the car of 28-year-old Michael Neary at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a sport utility vehicle driver reported having been […]
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a woman turned herself in after an investigation revealed she was involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor in 2021. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m., […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man police said was wanted for shooting three people during a domestic incident in southwest Columbus was found dead Saturday night. Police said Antonio Dortch died by suicide. The shooting happened at a home in the 1400 block of Old Hickory Drive near Brown Road...
DAYTON — A memorial is set up at the intersection of Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton where Leasha Owens and Turell Justice were shot in the early morning hours of March 13. The two were at a stoplight at the intersection when a vehicle pulled up to...
CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating fatal crash near Ikea at Polaris. Columbus police confirmed one person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Ikea Way, just after 7 a.m., Thursday. Police are on scene and continue to investigate.
***The video above is from a previous report*** WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A firefighter was killed and a state trooper was injured in a semi tractor-trailer crash that happened on I-71, south of the State Route 301 exit. Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper and a local fire […]
Two adult males face charges after an investigation into the trafficking of drugs. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division conducted a buy bust on State Route 16 near the intersection of Township Road 287 in Franklin Township. As a result of the bust a large amount of suspected...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly shooting at two people following an argument in southeast Columbus, per police. CPD states that officers went to OSU East Hospital a little after 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a walk-in shooting victim. At the hospital, officers spoke with the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was killed during a shooting in east Columbus over the weekend has been identified. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:58 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing two counts of murder after he allegedly shot a woman in her van in March. Rodney Vanatta, 53, has been indicted after Heidi Duda, 48, was found shot in her van in the 1000 block of Country Club Road on the city’s east side in the early […]
Comments / 0