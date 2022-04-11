ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Westerville 4-month-old reportedly injured by father passes away

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Blair, 22, is currently charged...

www.10tv.com

WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Westerville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Person
Joseph Blair
10TV

Man wanted for Columbus shooting found dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man police said was wanted for shooting three people during a domestic incident in southwest Columbus was found dead Saturday night. Police said Antonio Dortch died by suicide. The shooting happened at a home in the 1400 block of Old Hickory Drive near Brown Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after crash along Ikea Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating fatal crash near Ikea at Polaris.   Columbus police confirmed one person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Ikea Way, just after 7 a.m., Thursday.   Police are on scene and continue to investigate.  
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Drug Investigation

Two adult males face charges after an investigation into the trafficking of drugs. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division conducted a buy bust on State Route 16 near the intersection of Township Road 287 in Franklin Township. As a result of the bust a large amount of suspected...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was killed during a shooting in east Columbus over the weekend has been identified. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:58 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
COLUMBUS, OH

