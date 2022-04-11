ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden negative for COVID-19 before arriving at White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 before arriving back at the White House on Monday from Delaware, the White House said.

