ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joshua Hedley Sets the Record Straight With His Latest Single ‘Country & Western’

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

On his latest single, “Country & Western” Joshua Hedley sets the record straight. As a lifelong student of the expansive genre that is country music , he doesn’t need any fancy titles. He’s a country singer. Plain and simple.

However, you don’t need to hear “Country & Western” to know that Joshua Hedley is the real deal. You could check out his debut album Mr. Jukebox or any of the other singles from his upcoming record Neon Blue . The two projects sound almost completely different. The former is an exploration of the countrypolitan sounds of the 60s and the latter sounds like it would’ve burned up the charts in the early 90s. However, the thing that ties the two releases together is that they are both steeped in the traditions of country music.

https://youtu.be/15g7NpNNfNw

Joshua Hedley Teaches a Country & Western Masterclass

Joshua Hedley co-penned “Country & Western” with Carson Chamberlain and Zach Top. In the opening lines of the song, he lets the world know exactly where he stands.

They say I’m neofolk, a traditional outlaw. / Americana troubadour, that don’t sound like me at all. / I sing about real life, like drinking, cheating, and loving. / I’m what they used to call country music.”

Recently, Outsider talked to Joshua Hedley about his upcoming album and he shared story behind “Country & Western.” He said that when his debut album Mr. Jukebox started getting press, the majority of writers “did literary backflips” to avoid calling him a country singer.

“They would just make sh*t up,” he recalled. “Like ‘Americana trad oulaw folkster troubadour Joshua Hedley.’ And I’m like what the f*ck is that?  Just say country singer. That’s it. Country singer. Country musician. That’s it. That’s what I do.”

In the chorus of “Country & Western” Joshua Hedley presents his hard-earned credentials. “ I’m a singing professor of country and western. / I’ll cry along to a steel guitar in any only lonely bar. / And I’ll saw my fiddle, I might even drink a little. I’m a singing professor of country and western.” One thing is for sure, the current country music industry could stand to take a course or two from Prof. Hedley.

The Genuine Article

I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it. Joshua Hedley is the genuine article. If you’re looking for an artist whose music is steeped in the traditional sounds of country music, he’s your guy. However, he didn’t just learn those traditions passively. He’s spent his entire life paying dues and getting a hands-on education in the genre. Even now, as his star rises and his New West Records debut Neon Blue looms on the horizon, you can find Joshua at Robert’s Western World in Nashville playing classic country covers with his band The Hedliners.

Some industry exec didn’t just scoop him up, throw some boots on him, and hand him a stack of “country” songs to sing. No, Joshua Hedley is a dyed-in-the-wool country artist who makes the music that he loves.

I’ll close this with what was probably the most poignant quote from Hedley’s interview with Outsider . “I’m always going to bow to tradition. That’s the reverence that I have for country music.”

If you have any doubts, pull up your streaming service of choice and let the music speak for itself.

Neon Blue drops April 22nd.

The post Joshua Hedley Sets the Record Straight With His Latest Single ‘Country & Western’ appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Joshua Hedley Just Dropped His New Single, a Rendition of ‘River in the Rain’

Joshua Hedley swung for the fences with this new single. This is the third single from Neon Blue and each has shown us a different facet of the album. In the title track, we get some pure early-90s heartbroken honky tonk. Then, “Broke Again” showed us a wilder side of Neon Blue with its big guitars and stuttering chorus. Now, Hedley is slowing things down and tipping his hat to a legend with his rendition of Roger Miller’s “River In the Rain.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Joshua Hedley Talks About Being a Sober Country Singer

Country music is steeped in alcohol. Countless country songs center on drinking to celebrate, relax, or mend a broken heart. On top of that, many up-and-coming country artists play in bars. So, you could imagine that staying away from the bottle wouldn’t be particularly easy for those musicians. Joshua Hedley will be two years sober today, March 18th. In a recent interview, I spoke to him about what the past two years have been like for him and how he stays booze-free while working in bars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hedley
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Takes in the ‘Miami Vibes’ With Daughter

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are spitting images of their daughter, Steely Rose. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old mother of three shares an adorable selfie of herself and her daughter. With the current cold weather in several southern states, many of us would love some slightly warmer weather these days. According to my trusty weather app, it’s currently 75 degrees in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Western World#Country And Western#Country Western#Javascript#Joshua Hedley Co#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Opens Up About Stepsons Adjusting to Farm Life

Blake Shelton has eased into the job of being a stepfather quite easily, but teaching his three boys how to adjust to farm life has been a harder task. As the 45-year-old singer shared during an exclusive chat with People, his stepsons, whom wife Gwen Stefani shares with Gavin Rossdale, were born and raised in Hollywood. And they’ve grown accustomed to city life. So when they first visited Shelton’s 1,300 acre Oklahoma ranch, they didn’t know what to do with themselves, particularly the two oldest, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Is Sam Elliott’s Net Worth?

Sam Elliott is a Western film gem; we love him for his portrayal of rough and tumble cowboys, and, in my personal case, as the man who killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot. He’s been in “The Big Lebowski,” “The Quick and the Dead,” and most recently starred in Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series “1883.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Are Tim McGraw’s Daughters in ‘1883’?

As a dad to three adult daughters and an adoring father to fictional daughter Elsa Dutton, it makes sense that fans of the brand new Western are wondering whether any of Tim McGraw‘s daughters make a cameo in “1883.” Fortunately, we’ve done all the research and can answer that question for you.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy