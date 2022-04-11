ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What I would do about Florida’s housing affordability crisis | Column

By Nikki Fried
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yy1eM_0f5mbjba00
Adrian Aye poses for a portrait outside his apartment building in Tampa. Aye works in marketing but has taken up selling on Ebay and driving for Uber as side hustles in order to afford the 30 percent increase in rent. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Most workers in Florida can’t afford to rent a typical two-bedroom apartment of $1,270 per month. A full-time worker would need to earn $24.43 an hour to pay that monthly rent.

The median wage in Florida is $17.26 an hour.

This month, there was a report in Palm Beach of a couple whose rent rose from $1,745 per month to $2,540, a 45 percent increase.

In Fort Myers, there has been a 55 percent increase in rent over the last year. A two-bedroom apartment there costs nearly $2,300. In Naples, that two-bedroom apartment costs $4,000 per month.

This is unsustainable. But I believe our government can fix it.

That’s why when I am governor, I will declare a housing state of emergency — because that is precisely what we are facing in the state of Florida. I will also immediately work to repeal the state law which preempts local governments from targeting price-gouging landlords. I want to work with local and municipal governments on innovative ideas, like utilizing empty hotels and motels for conversion to efficient affordable housing.

I will direct the attorney general to halt rent hikes and designate anything over 10 percent as illegal price gouging.

Over the course of its existence, $2.3 billion of the Sadowski Fund — Florida’s affordable housing trust fund — has been allocated to other uses. Every governor, including my primary challenger, has raided the Sadowski Fund for other uses. Let me be clear: I will veto any budget bill that diverts Sadowski funds to non-affordable housing related projects.

My Florida Affordable Housing Plan will also:

● Appoint an emergency task force to address immediate and long-term needs.

● Identify ways in which we can work with municipalities and local governments to offer seamless services for housing needs.

● Identify ways in which we can work with the federal government to secure additional resources, in addition to HOME Investment funding already sent to cities.

I also want to explore expanding the Homestead Exemption up to $100,000 of value, and offer additional property tax exemptions for those who own only one home. This would give much-needed relief to struggling Floridians.

It is important as well for Floridians to understand that affordable housing should not have a stigma attached to it. My plan will be directed to help everyday Floridians, like a part-time retail worker making $15,000 per year, the police officer making $60,000, the single mom making $30,000, the retiree making $20,000 or a nurse making $50,000.

This is my special interest group: folks who make Florida what it is. They are our neighbors, our community members, the members of our churches and temples and synagogues. We see them at the grocery store, at the gas station, and our parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0f5mbjba00

Republicans have been in control of the state of Florida for 23 years. With each year, the state’s economy has grown increasingly disconnected from the citizens it is meant to serve. This year, Florida was ranked the 11th-worst state to raise a family. Florida hovers somewhere in the low 30s ranked against other states in the union for workers. The Florida health system is one of the worst in the nation, 48th as of 2018. Throughout much of Florida, the poverty rate is disproportionately high, particularly for children.

While Florida’s economy is the 15th largest in the world, and is one of the two best states in the union to start a business, this economic growth story has become decoupled from the lives of everyday Floridians. Nowhere is this more evident than the housing crisis facing Floridians today.

I hope you’ll join me as I talk to Floridians across this great state about our shared crisis. Let’s try something new to raise our standards and lower our costs.

Nikki Fried, who is currently the Florida agriculture commissioner, is running for governor as a Democrat.

Comments / 57

Tammy Ty Page
3d ago

if the state/ gov really wanted to help low-medium renters/buyers, it would rent control or build self sustainable buildings/ houses. where solar would be the norm, recycling of rain water & rooftop vegetable gardens. hire tenants w/in the building for upkeep of the property and the running of the property. that way u will hv ppl that take pride in their surroundings, rent will aquate to how sustainable the building is. the building running soley in solar & generac power will eliminate a FLP bill, water bill & tenants will lower grocery bill. but I'm not tesla & the govt not trying to hear the lil guy, govt is only looking out for big corporations so continues to push the poor working class to the homeless camps. but want us to clean, cook & keep their kids and secrets 😒😐😑😔🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply(4)
10
UnFamous Jerry
3d ago

Nothing you can do my friends! Supply and demand drives prices up or down! The popularity of the free state of Florida has people moving here by the thousands, same with Texas! Don’t look for prices to fall anytime soon.

Reply
10
NO LONGER a NURSE
3d ago

as a small landlord 2 rentals ...My insurance has quadrupled and my taxes have doubled since 2019...how am I supposed to survive on 10% increases ? and that does not touch the cost of repairs and replacements...OR 18 months of lost rent due to the " eviction bann " and court delays

Reply
7
