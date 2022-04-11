ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Spring into tobacco cessation

 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON – This year, make spring the start of your journey to a tobacco-free life. “We saw a big increase in tobacco use in early 2020, which is bad for people’s health and our environment,” said IU Health Community Health Program Manager Cara...

KEVN

Teens continue to take health risks by using tobacco

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows, despite risks, tobacco use remains a serious public health concern for millions of America’s teenagers. About 2.55 million middle and high school students used tobacco in the past 30 days, according to the survey. E-cigarettes...
RAPID CITY, SD
Nature.com

Tobacco and nicotine use

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 19 (2022) Cite this article. Tobacco smoking is a major determinant of preventable morbidity and mortality worldwide. More than a billion people smoke, and without major increases in cessation, at least half will die prematurely from tobacco-related complications. In addition, people who smoke have a significant reduction in their quality of life. Neurobiological findings have identified the mechanisms by which nicotine in tobacco affects the brain reward system and causes addiction. These brain changes contribute to the maintenance of nicotine or tobacco use despite knowledge of its negative consequences, a hallmark of addiction. Effective approaches to screen, prevent and treat tobacco use can be widely implemented to limit tobacco's effect on individuals and society. The effectiveness of psychosocial and pharmacological interventions in helping people quit smoking has been demonstrated. As the majority of people who smoke ultimately relapse, it is important to enhance the reach of available interventions and to continue to develop novel interventions. These efforts associated with innovative policy regulations (aimed at reducing nicotine content or eliminating tobacco products) have the potential to reduce the prevalence of tobacco and nicotine use and their enormous adverse impact on population health.
HEALTH
NBC 29 News

Free smoking cessation class begins March 23

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quitting smoking can be a very difficult task. That’s why Quit Smoking Blue Ridge is trying to help. From March 23 through April 27, the organization is offering a free program to help people kick the habit. “We’re looking ,also, at people who are vaping...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Monroe County, IN

