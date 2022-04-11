Megan Fox Soars in 6-Inch Bronze Heels & Mini Dress at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article.

Megan Fox wore head-to-toe brown at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, where her stylist Maeve Reilly was the recipient of the Style Curator Award. To the event, Fox donned a brown long sleeve mini dress. The dress, from LaQuan Smith’s Fall ’22 collection, featured a corset bodice and a high neckline. Fox added dramatic drop earrings to the look, plus rings and bracelets.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress broke out one of her go-to shoe silhouettes for red carpets: a platform heel . Measuring close to 6 inches in height, the towering heels were covered in a brown satin fabric with a peep-toe opening and an ankle strap for support.

Fox’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly , escorted Fox at the event. He wore a bright jacket completely covered in embroidered florals. He added baggy black trousers as well as shiny black leather shoes. He accessorized with a necklace, earrings, a bracelet and rings.

The Daily Front Row hosted its 6th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 10. The event celebrated the synchronicity between fashion and Hollywood, where celebrity stylists, power players, influencers and designers were recognized. Derek Blasberg served as host; honorees included Brandon Maxwell (Designer of the Year), Russell James (Lifetime Achievement), Elizabeth Stewart (Fashion Visionary), Lisa McKnight on behalf of Barbie (Fashion Influencer), Etienne Ortega (Makeup Artist of the Year), Maeve Reilly (Style Curator), Bryce Scarlett (Hair Artist of the Year), Paris Hilton (Fashion Entrepreneur) and Adam Ballheim (Music Stylist of the Year).

