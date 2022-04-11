Brody Coleman nets 10 goals in boys lacrosse Lakers’ win over Bears

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Feeling quite good after a season-opening romp over Cortland on April 2, the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team added to that win total against its closest neighbors.

The Lakers went to Chittenango last Tuesday night and, led by Brody Coleman, got off to a quick start, which ultimate proved the difference in a 14-9 victory over the Bears.

Playing in its season opener, Chittenango took some time to find its rhythm, but eventually did so, deadlocking with Cazenovia through the course of the last three quarters.

Of course, it was the opening period that mattered most. Sprinting out to a 6-1 edge, the Lakers had the luxury of withstanding a pair of Bears scoring runs to earn its second win of the season.

Whatever Chittenango tried against Coleman did not work as the Cazenovia attacker didn’t let up until he had amassed 10 goals, the most of any single player in Section III so far this season, plus a pair of assists.

Forrest Ives also had two assists, joining Gavin Winn, D.B. Falge and Wyatt Hartley with single goals in support of Coleman.

Brendon Barnard led the Bears, scoring four times. Alex Moesch had two goals and two assists, with Vince Lazarro adding two goals and one assist. Ryan Moesch got one goal and one assist as Conner Meeks-Vaughn also had an assist and Jeremy Ludlow recorded eight saves.

Following up on Thursday night, Cazenovia visited Central Square and, after a slow start, took over with a dominant second quarter on the way to beating the Redhawks 12-5.

The Lakers trailed 3-1 before netting five unanswered goals the rest of the half. Far more importantly, Coleman got plenty of help as he dished out four assists to go with his lone goal.

Falge led with four goals and one assist. Jack Wright scored three times, plus an assist, while Ives got two goals. Single tallies went to Chris Vecchiarelli and James LeFever. Tucker Ives stopped eight of the 13 shots he faced.

At Cazenovia College’s Christakos Field on Saturday, Cazenovia took on Homer, and though it proved a close one, the Lakers’ second-quarter surge made the difference as, by a score of 12-10, the win streak hit four.

They were tied, 2-2, when in the second period Cazenovia netted six goals to the Trojans’ two, a margin that Homer would spend the rest of the game trying to make up.

Most of the attack centered around Coleman, who amassed six goals and three assists, and Ives, who got four goals and one assist. Hartley and LaFever scored, too, as the Lakers would take on Tully and Carthage this week.