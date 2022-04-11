ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Brody Coleman nets 10 goals in boys lacrosse Lakers’ win over Bears

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HfpB_0f5mbcQV00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Feeling quite good after a season-opening romp over Cortland on April 2, the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team added to that win total against its closest neighbors.

The Lakers went to Chittenango last Tuesday night and, led by Brody Coleman, got off to a quick start, which ultimate proved the difference in a 14-9 victory over the Bears.

Playing in its season opener, Chittenango took some time to find its rhythm, but eventually did so, deadlocking with Cazenovia through the course of the last three quarters.

Of course, it was the opening period that mattered most. Sprinting out to a 6-1 edge, the Lakers had the luxury of withstanding a pair of Bears scoring runs to earn its second win of the season.

Whatever Chittenango tried against Coleman did not work as the Cazenovia attacker didn’t let up until he had amassed 10 goals, the most of any single player in Section III so far this season, plus a pair of assists.

Forrest Ives also had two assists, joining Gavin Winn, D.B. Falge and Wyatt Hartley with single goals in support of Coleman.

Brendon Barnard led the Bears, scoring four times. Alex Moesch had two goals and two assists, with Vince Lazarro adding two goals and one assist. Ryan Moesch got one goal and one assist as Conner Meeks-Vaughn also had an assist and Jeremy Ludlow recorded eight saves.

Following up on Thursday night, Cazenovia visited Central Square and, after a slow start, took over with a dominant second quarter on the way to beating the Redhawks 12-5.

The Lakers trailed 3-1 before netting five unanswered goals the rest of the half. Far more importantly, Coleman got plenty of help as he dished out four assists to go with his lone goal.

Falge led with four goals and one assist. Jack Wright scored three times, plus an assist, while Ives got two goals. Single tallies went to Chris Vecchiarelli and James LeFever. Tucker Ives stopped eight of the 13 shots he faced.

At Cazenovia College’s Christakos Field on Saturday, Cazenovia took on Homer, and though it proved a close one, the Lakers’ second-quarter surge made the difference as, by a score of 12-10, the win streak hit four.

They were tied, 2-2, when in the second period Cazenovia netted six goals to the Trojans’ two, a margin that Homer would spend the rest of the game trying to make up.

Most of the attack centered around Coleman, who amassed six goals and three assists, and Ives, who got four goals and one assist. Hartley and LaFever scored, too, as the Lakers would take on Tully and Carthage this week.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Wins by lacrosse Wildcats, Lakers part of opening weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What started with a dramatic overtime win by over Westhill in girls lacrosse continued with several other area girls and boys sides finding various amounts of success. WG’s girls found itself in yet another tense battle at South Jefferson two nights later and, in the...
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys lacrosse opens with rout of Cortland

CORTLAND – A memorable week in Cazenovia High School athletics concluded with, among other things, the emphatic return of the boys varsity lacrosse to regular-season action. Having only gone 5-8 a season ago, Cazenovia was already determined, in 2022, to at least return to contending form, even if it might not resemble the state championship sides of a decade earlier.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tully, NY
City
Homer, NY
Chittenango, NY
Sports
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
Carthage, NY
City
Cortland, NY
City
Chittenango, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee lacrosse teams start new era with wins

CAMILLUS – At — , lacrosse tradition is defined by the vast array of championships the boys and girls Wildcats have earned over the course of two generations. Whether it continues in 2022 will depend on how both sets of Wildcats deal with the direction from two new head coaches with deep ties to the school and competition in a new class once the post-season rolls around.
CAMILLUS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Wright
Person
Homer
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles boys tennis rolls to 2-0 start

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A long-time rivalry marked the opening of the area high school boys tennis season as Skaneateles took on Marcellus last Tuesday afternoon, and the Lakers got the best of it, taking a 4-1 decision. Sweeping all three singles matches, Skaneateles saw Jake Salzhauer rally past...
SKANEATELES, NY
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Bears#College Lacrosse
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys tennis splits pair of opening matches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Things could not have started better for the Cazenovia boys tennis team. Not only were the Lakers able to get on the court earlier than in some years, it proved impressive in competition, too, shutting out Manlius-Pebble Hill 5-0 last Tuesady afternoon. To initiate Cazenovia’s...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Joe Sindoni named new Liverpool football head coach

LIVERPOOL – With a rich and deep history that includes championships and sending waves of players to the professional and college ranks, Liverpool football was an attractive position for any potential head coach. What the Warriors got was someone who knows quite well what it’s like to reach the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys track finds wins at Westhill meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Some of the area’s high school track and field teams would find themselves in competition early during the week of the April school break. Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy both had strong performances during Tuesday’s Westhill Spring Break Invitational. It included Alex Martinez...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville track teams open at Westhill meet

SYRACUSE – Each of the Baldwinsville track and field teams will face big tests next week when they take on Liverpool in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division opener at LHS Stadium. Before that, though, the Bees tuned up with twin appearance at Westhill’s Spring Break Invitational Tuesday...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Voters approve Phase II Capital Project

CAZENOVIA — On March 30, more than two thousand residents of the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) flocked to the polls to cast their votes on the district’s $10,713,319 Phase II Capital Project. According to the district, the project is intended to address equity, infrastructure and program needs...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy