Don't over look job opportunities closer to home

Colorado lawmakers want to expand job opportunities while in school for students. | Joe Amon / The Denver Post. Colorado lawmakers want to expand K-12 students’ ability to get school credit for working and incentivize employers to create more programs that help students learn from employment opportunities.
WESTERNPORT, Md. — From the top of a hill, with his dogs by his side, David Grove always has a good perspective on things. Unfortunately, that perspective is not quite as positive as it once was. "There's not much industry left," Grove said. "All the industry is as moved...
The Republican Slate for Charlotte City Council is working on a new program to help the families of first responders. They launched their new project, "Backup for the Front Lines," on Thursday in Uptown.
BAKERESFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California egg producers are gearing up for a boost in sales for Easter. But despite the lure of the Easter egg hunt many producers say the holiday ranks well below Thanksgiving and Christmas when it comes to demand. San Diego County egg farmer Frank Hilliker...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Graduation day is meant to be a time of celebration, but for many high school seniors facing homelessness, it often signals the end of free meals and a place to be during the day. There is a proposal trying to give an immediate solution to...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District hosted a public workshop about their budgeting plan for the next few years. The district said some of the measures they are working on are focusing dollars on students’ social and emotional learning. This includes more lunchtime and club...
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Some lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people living along rivers and other open spaces. The proposal is in response to a 20-year-old woman's abduction and murder while walking along a popular river trail in Sacramento. The bill would...
