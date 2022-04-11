ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Don't over look job opportunities closer to home

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 3 days ago

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Some people might be looking...

www.turnto23.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Rural communities bearing the brunt of inflation

WESTERNPORT, Md. — From the top of a hill, with his dogs by his side, David Grove always has a good perspective on things. Unfortunately, that perspective is not quite as positive as it once was. "There's not much industry left," Grove said. "All the industry is as moved...
WESTERNPORT, MD
Bakersfield Channel

California egg producers gearing up for a boost in sales for Easter

BAKERESFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California egg producers are gearing up for a boost in sales for Easter. But despite the lure of the Easter egg hunt many producers say the holiday ranks well below Thanksgiving and Christmas when it comes to demand. San Diego County egg farmer Frank Hilliker...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California’s pilot program hopes to prevent homeless students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Graduation day is meant to be a time of celebration, but for many high school seniors facing homelessness, it often signals the end of free meals and a place to be during the day. There is a proposal trying to give an immediate solution to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

BCSD plans to focus on students’ social, emotional learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District hosted a public workshop about their budgeting plan for the next few years. The district said some of the measures they are working on are focusing dollars on students’ social and emotional learning. This includes more lunchtime and club...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California bill aims to remove homeless from river parkways

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Some lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people living along rivers and other open spaces. The proposal is in response to a 20-year-old woman's abduction and murder while walking along a popular river trail in Sacramento. The bill would...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy