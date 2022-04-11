ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Prayer vigil planned Monday for 16-year-old Highland Springs HS student killed in shooting

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
Jaheim Dickerson

A candlelight prayer vigil will be held at Highland Springs High School, 200 South Airport Drive, at 6 p.m. Monday to honor the life of Jaheim “Jah” Dickerson, a 16-year-old student at the school who was shot and killed Saturday in Eastern Henrico.

Those who attend are asked to bring candles and wear white and/or gold.

Dickerson died after being shot shortly after midnight Saturday in the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive, just off Creighton Road north of North Laburnum Avenue. Police are seeking clues to help find the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Dickerson was a member of the state-champion Springers’ basketball team.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
