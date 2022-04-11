Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon

Dr. Edith Eva Eger spoke virtually from her home in California.Photo by Michelle Hall. (Forsyth County, GA) Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a 94-year-old survivor of the Holocaust, spoke with a group of Forsyth County educators and students, business leaders, and members of Congregation Beth Israel about the atrocities she faced as a teenager in a concentration camp and the inspiring life she has led since the end of World War Two. Several hundred filled the Forsyth Center of Arts and Learning (FoCAL), with thousands watching online, for a virtual talk with Dr. Eger from her home in California. Another Holocaust survivor, Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, was supposed to participate but is hospitalized and had to cancel.

