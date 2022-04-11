On Faith: Hope is Here Quote of the Week

The members and staff of Hope Lutheran Church celebrated the congregation's 65 years and mission and ministry to the Plant City, Lakeland and Brandon communities on Feb. 27 with an anniversary worship celebration followed by a brunch. Joining the celebration was the Rev. Dr. Greg Walton, president of the Florida Georgia District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, who proclaimed the anniversary message. Leading the worship was Hope's pastor, the Rev. Dean Pfeffer, assisted by congregation member, the Rev. Ron Pennekamp. The congregation's anniversary theme was "Hope 65: Immeasurably More than ever Imagined!"

