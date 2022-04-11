ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

Dearborn Co. Councilmember Elected to AIC District Office

By The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc, news release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - Dearborn County Councilmember, Elizabeth Morris was elected District President of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) Southeast District during the annual meeting in Switzerland County last month. “It is such an honor to represent our district and its interests on...

