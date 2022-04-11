ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vin Diesel shares sweet message to welcome Brie Larson to 'Fast and Furious' family

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXVA8_0f5mYipE00

"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson has been tapped for a role in "Fast & Furious 10," the penultimate film in the "Fast and Furious" saga.

"Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that’s captain Marvel,'" Vin Diesel shared Sunday on Instagram, next to a photo of of the two sharing a laugh.

MORE: 'Fast and Furious 10' to race into theaters in 2023

"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology," he added. "Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for."

He finished his message by welcoming the actress to "the FAMILY."

Larson also shared the photo to Instagram, captioning her post, "Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family."

"Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel," she added. "Can’t wait to share more (when I can 😉)"

F10 is slated for a May 29, 2023, release.

MORE: Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' plea

Prior to that, Larson will appear in "The Marvels," a sequel to "Captain Marvel," slated for a February 2023 opening.

