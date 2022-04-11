ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19 days after Gov. Ned Lamont announcement

 1 day ago

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19 days after her running mate, Gov. Ned Lamont, announced he had been infected .

Bysiewicz is "feeling well," said Adam Joseph, her chief of staff, and plans to isolate from her home for the next five days.

The 60-year-old had been scheduled to received to receive her second vaccine booster shot later this week and encouraged residents to get vaccinated and boosted, he said in a written statement.

Joseph said Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test on Sunday that showed a positive result.

She took a PCR test on Monday morning and was waiting for the results.

Lamont announced on Thursday that he had tested positive.

On Friday, the 68-year-old, who sounded hoarse during a virtual news conference with reporters, acknowledged he was exhibiting some symptoms and didn't rule out the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19.

The Democratic governor and lieutenant governor are running for reelection this year.

